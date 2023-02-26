In yet another incident of youth succumbing to cardiac arrest, a 19-year-old collapsed and died while dancing at a wedding of his relative.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when Mutyam, a native of Maharashtra, was dancing at the wedding reception of a relative in Pardi village of Nirmal district, about 200 km from Hyderabad.

The video of the incident went viral on social media.

The young man was in a celebratory mood and was dancing to a popular number in the presence of the guests. While dancing, he suddenly collapsed and fell unconscious. The guests rushed him to Bhainsa Area Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Doctors said the youth may have suffered massive cardiac arrest.

This is the second such incident in Telangana in four days. A 24-year-old police constable died of cardiac arrest while working out at a gym in Hyderabad on February 22.

