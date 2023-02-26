INDIA

Youth dies while dancing at a wedding in Telangana

NewsWire
0
0

In yet another incident of youth succumbing to cardiac arrest, a 19-year-old collapsed and died while dancing at a wedding of his relative.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when Mutyam, a native of Maharashtra, was dancing at the wedding reception of a relative in Pardi village of Nirmal district, about 200 km from Hyderabad.

The video of the incident went viral on social media.

The young man was in a celebratory mood and was dancing to a popular number in the presence of the guests. While dancing, he suddenly collapsed and fell unconscious. The guests rushed him to Bhainsa Area Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Doctors said the youth may have suffered massive cardiac arrest.

This is the second such incident in Telangana in four days. A 24-year-old police constable died of cardiac arrest while working out at a gym in Hyderabad on February 22.

20230226-142203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India taking up issues of pending salaries in Gulf countries

    KCR: First Man of Telangana politics, BJP’s national challenger

    Veteran Communist leader, journalist Berlin Kunjanandan Nair passes away

    Puducherry govt to oppose K’taka’s Mekedatu dam project