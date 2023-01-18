INDIA

Youth dragged by auto driver for 1.5 km in Bihar’s Saharsa

The terrible Delhi hit-and-drag case seemed replicated in Bihar’s Saharsa district when an auto driver dragged a biker for one and a half km on Tuesday night after a collision, police said.

The condition of the victim is critical and the doctors of Sadar hospital, Saharsa said that his right leg is badly injured and they might recommend its amputation to save his life.

The victim is identified as Komal Kishor Singh, 25. Living in Saharsa city, he was on the way to his native village Hempur under Navhatta police station in the district on Tuesday when he met with an accident with an auto at Bihra Braham Asthan on the Agwanpur-Saharsa road.

Following the accident, Singh’s leg was struck in the auto and its driver sped away, in a bid to escape, dragging him for one and half km. The local villagers chased the auto but failed to nab the accused.

The errant auto driver finally stopped the vehicle, threw the victim on the roadside and fled. The local residents reached there and rescued the victim.

Sadar hospital’s Dr Shivam Kumar said: “The condition of the victim is critical. His right leg was badly damaged. The local police have been informed about the accident.”

