Youth Empowerment: PMKVY 4.0 to be launched, 30 Skill IICs to be set up: Budget 2023

Aiming to empower youth and help them realise their dreams, PMKVY 4.0 will be launched to skill lakhs of youths within the next 3 years, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Budget speech on Wednesday.

She said that the government will launch Prime Minister Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 (PMKVY 4.0) to skill youth over the period of next three years.

“To empower youth and help them realise their dream, PMKVY 4.0 will be launched to skill lakhs of youths within the next three years,” said the Minister adding that 30 Skill India International Centres will also be opened across the states.

With an aim to make India a skill capital of the world and improve mobility of skilled manpower, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) International has been set up, which aims to create a network of institutions across India, said the Economic Survey released on Tuesday. It said that this network of institutions will be called the Skill India International (SII) Network. It shall be created through the empanelment of state-of-the-art government and private institutions.

