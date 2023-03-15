INDIA

Youth found killed in Bihar’s Sitamarhi, family protests

A youth was found dead, with several stab marks on his body, in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, police said on Wednesday.

The body of Chintu Kumar, missing since Wednesday evening, was found in a garbage pit at Ambedkar Chowk in Sitamarhi city. Following the murder, local residents went on a protest, blocking the road and also burning tyres.

The victim’s family members and other local residents demanded immediate action in this matter. Senior police officers reached at the spot and assured them about arresting the accused soon.

According to an official of the town police station, an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons and investigation is currently underway. The police team is scanning the CCTV cameras of the area to identify the accused.

