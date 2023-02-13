INDIA

Youth hacked to death near court complex in Coimbatore

NewsWire
0
0

A 24-year-old youth, Gokul was hacked to death by a four-member gang wearing masks near the Coimbatore court complex. The deceased, according to the police, was part of a gang that had killed a youth V. Sriram alias Kurangu Sriram (22) in December 2021. Sriram was killed by the rival gang for area dominance.

The police said that Gokul along with his friend had reached near the court complex after the court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him for not appearing before the court after he had come out on bail in the murder case of Sriram.

Gokul’s friend Manoj was with him when the four-member gang approached them. Onlookers told the police that one of the gang members hacked Gokul who got a cut on his neck and died on the spot.

Manoj who hails from Sadasivapuram in Coimbatore tried to stop the gang which injured him also. He has been admitted to Coimbatore government medical college with injuries on his head.

The four-member gang walked away through the busy State Bank road where both the Commissionerate of police and the district collector’s office are situated.

The Coimbatore City police commissioner has constituted five teams of police to arrest the culprits.

20230213-164604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Some parties ashamed to call Sep 17 Hyderabad Liberation Day: Amit...

    K’taka CM to present his maiden Budget today

    TRS looks to turn ‘freebies’ debate into poll issue against BJP

    Mumbai: TISS students cancel BBC documentary show after BJYM protests