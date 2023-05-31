A youth was arrested in connection with the recent death of a 17-year-old girl in a school run by the Al-Aman Education and Charitable Trust located at the capital city suburbs, on Wednesday.

After the girl belonging to the Muslim community was found hanging in a building of the Trust on May 13, a special police investigation team was formed to probe the death.

The local BJP launched a protest, while the girl’s family suspected foul play in her death.

While the Trust officials ruled out any wrong-doing on their part, the BJP and its feeder organisations were adamant on a proper probe.

The probe team, after receiving the autopsy report which stated that the girl was sexually abused around six months back, took into custody 20-year-old Hashim Khan.

Police have registered charges under POCSO Act.

