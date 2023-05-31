INDIA

Youth held for death of teenage girl in Kerala

NewsWire
0
0

A youth was arrested in connection with the recent death of a 17-year-old girl in a school run by the Al-Aman Education and Charitable Trust located at the capital city suburbs, on Wednesday.

After the girl belonging to the Muslim community was found hanging in a building of the Trust on May 13, a special police investigation team was formed to probe the death.

The local BJP launched a protest, while the girl’s family suspected foul play in her death.

While the Trust officials ruled out any wrong-doing on their part, the BJP and its feeder organisations were adamant on a proper probe.

The probe team, after receiving the autopsy report which stated that the girl was sexually abused around six months back, took into custody 20-year-old Hashim Khan.

Police have registered charges under POCSO Act.

20230531-120003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Will oppose RSS till my last breath, asserts Siddaramaiah

    Prioritise national security issues: Shah to states

    TOPS athletes Bajrang Punia, Amit Saroha receive financial assistance

    PM condoles demise of DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra