INDIALIFESTYLE

Youth held for going shirtless and doing stunts on car, vehicle seized

NewsWire
0
0

A youth was arrested after he took off his shirt and climbed on a car and performed stunts in Ghaziabad’s Muradnagar.

The vehicle has also been seized.

The incident took place on March 12. A video of his act also went viral on social media.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Danish, a resident of Raoli Kalan village of the district.

During patrolling, the police saw that the youth getting his video filmed while he performed the stunts, following which necessary action has been taken in the matter, said police.

This is not the first such incident to occur in Ghaziabad, earlier too, police have arrested youths in such cases and seized their vehicles.

20230313-125601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Virat, Anushka visit Dayanand Giri Ashram in Rishikesh ahead of Test...

    Delhi HC allows Tatas’ appeal against cryptocurrency ‘TATA Coin’

    Tollywood’s first big 2023 release: Chiranjeevi-starrer ‘Waltair Veerayya’ on Jan 13

    Gurugram: Structural reports of 15 societies recommend secondary tests