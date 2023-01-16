The Panchmahal police have exhumed a youth’s body from an agriculture field and detained one person for murdering the youth, police said on MOnday.

The accused, identified as Ranchod Rathva, and the victim were in a homosexual relationship, and the victim was blackmailing him to continue the relationship.

According to complainant Suresh Parmar, his younger brother Suman had gone missing on January 8. On Sunday, accused Ranchod Rathva is said to have admitted to the police that he murdered Suman Parmar on January 8 night and buried his body in the agricultural land in the Revaliya village.

“The victim’s body was exhumed on Sunday in the presence of the executive magistrate and the victim’s family members. Body was sent for the post-mortem and accused Rathva is detained and will be officially arrested once his Covid report is negative,” said investigation officer, R.J. Jadeja.

The complainant had stated that on January 7 Ranchod had met his parents and complainant at their residence and complained about Suman. Ranchod had alleged that Suman had physical relations with him, and had taken his nude photos and was blackmailing him and forcing him to continue the physical relationship.

On the January 8th evening, victim Suman reached out to the accused at his agricultural land and a quarrel broke out over informing his parents about their physical relationship. Suman threatened him that if he did not continue the relationship, he would circulate his onscene photos. The accused then killed Suman by hitting him with an axe and burying his body. said the police.

20230116-140004