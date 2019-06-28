Youth held for objectionable post about Andhra Home Minister

Amaravati, July 2 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested a youth for posting objectionable content about state Home Minister M. Sucharita on Facebook.

The youth, identified as Ramu, was arrested by the Guntur town police after a citizen lodged a complaint against him.

According to the police, one Ashok Kumar had lodged a complaint over a disrespectful and obscene post on Facebook about the Home Minister. The post about her was made from the account of one Ram Maharaj.

The police registered a case and identified the accused from his IP address. The youth, a native of Visakhapatnam district, has been arrested.

–IANS

ms/arm