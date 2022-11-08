INDIA

Youth held for raping 70-yr-old woman in K’taka

A 28-year-old youth has been arrested on charge of sexually assaulting a 70-year-old woman in Annuru village of Aland taluk in Kalaburagi district, police said on Tuesday.

The arrested youth Santhosh, is a neighbour of the elderly woman. The victim, a resident of Ladamuguli village, had come to stay with her granddaughter.

According to police, the woman was alone at home when accused Santhosh sneaked into the house and committed the crime.

The accused was caught red-handed while assaulting the elderly woman by the granddaughter when she returned home. The victim has been admitted to the district hospital.

The police have got her medical tests done and arrested the accused Santhosh.

An investigation is underway.

The recent incident of rape and murder of a minor girl in Aland taluk has raised concerns. The police had cracked the case and arrested the porn addict accused within 24 hours of the crime.

