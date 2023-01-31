A youth has been arrested by the police in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district for consuming hookah outside a police station, police said.

The accused not only shot the video close to the police station but also shared it on social media platforms.

In the video, the youth could be seen smoking a hookah while sitting outside the Hafizpur police station.

The authorities took note of the incident after the video went viral on social media.

It is said that the youth was fond of making videos at the police station and this time, he brought a hookah along with him. The officials at the police station said they could not see the youth while filming the video.

The youth has been arrested after the reel surfaced online.

20230131-063802