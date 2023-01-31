INDIA

Youth held for smoking hookah outside police station in UP

NewsWire
0
0

A youth has been arrested by the police in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district for consuming hookah outside a police station, police said.

The accused not only shot the video close to the police station but also shared it on social media platforms.

In the video, the youth could be seen smoking a hookah while sitting outside the Hafizpur police station.

The authorities took note of the incident after the video went viral on social media.

It is said that the youth was fond of making videos at the police station and this time, he brought a hookah along with him. The officials at the police station said they could not see the youth while filming the video.

The youth has been arrested after the reel surfaced online.

20230131-063802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    All Gujarat ministers, save one, re-elected

    Real-time community chats arriving on Facebook and Messenger

    Ahead of polls BJP promises to remove barren region tag from...

    Delhi releases second promissory note ahead of MCD polls