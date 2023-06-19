Goa Police have arrested a man for allegedly demanding sexual favours from his female friend.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said that a woman complained about receiving objectionable photographs from different Instagram accounts and the said account holder was asking sexual favours from her.

She has also stated that the accused person was threatening her with dire consequences, if she did not accept his demands.

“The accused has been identified as Kunal Mayekar, 21, from Mapusa, Bardez-Goa and has been remanded for four days in police custody.

Anjuna Police, from North Goa, after forming a team raided the house of the suspect and seized the laptop and mobile and it was confirmed that the accused was an old friend of the complainant.

Anjuna police arrested the accused on Sunday under sections 354-A A, C, D, 509, 506(ii) IPC.

