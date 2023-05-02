COMMUNITY

Youth Hub opens at Susan Fennell Sportsplex in Brampton

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
Brampton’s first Youth Hub is now open at the Susan Fennell Sportsplex and includes an eSports area, creative space and ideation rooms.

“The Youth Hub will serve as a safe space where young people can make new friends, find a new hobby and unwind. This is one way we’re creating a caring community that supports residents at every stage of life,” Mayor Patrick Brown said. “We thank all the partners in making this innovative space a reality and look forward to all that will be accomplished here, the connections that will be made and the incredibly bright futures of all the youth in our phenomenal City.”

Susan Fennell Sportsplex was selected as an ideal location for a Community Youth Hub due to the large youth population and several accessible transit options. The dedicated space here includes a variety of unstructured spaces to allow youth to freely socialize and connect.

Brampton’s second youth hub located at Century Gardens Recreation Centre is currently in design with construction anticipated to begin this summer.

