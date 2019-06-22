Youth injured in protests near J&K gunfight site

Srinagar, June 28 (IANS) A youth sustained a gunshot injury on Friday in clashes with the security forces near the gunfight site in Jammu and Kashmir’s Badgam district.

Doctors at the S.M.H.S. Hospital said a youth identified as Shabir Ahmad was admitted to the hospital with a gunshot injury in his abdomen. “He is being operated upon,” attending doctors said.

Reports from Checkpora locality of Nowgam area said the youth sustained injury during clashes with the security forces at the gunfight site where one militant was killed earlier today.

Police sources said three other protesters sustained minor injuries during the clashes.

–IANS

sq/rtp