A 22-year-old man working in an insurance company died in a fatal road accident in Delhi’s Dwarka after the car he was travelling in was hit by a speeding Mercedes.

According to Delhi Police, accident happened in the wee hours on Thursday at the red light of Sector 6 and 7 of Dwarka.

The victim, Akash Rana, was travelling in his Ford Figo with one of his friends Rahul Rana (23) when a Mercedes rammed into him. Rahul Rana suffered serious injuries and has been admitted to DDU hospita.

The driver of the Mercedes car absconded and as per record the vehicle was found registered in the name of a person from Jharkhand. Efforts are on to arrest the accused.

“Both the deceased and injured worked with Bharti Axa Life Insurance company and were returning from a hotel in Sector 22 Dwarka after attending the company party,” said Santosh Kumar Meena, DCP Dwarka.

–IANS

