INDIA

Youth killed in Gujarat over Insta post

NewsWire
0
0

Two men have been booked in connection with the murder of a youth over an Instagram post in Chotila town of the district, police said on Wednesday.

The youth was stabbed on Tuesday evening as his Instagram post had angered the accused. The victim succumbed to his injuries this morning.

“Rahul, who had an affair with one Payal some time ago, had posted Rahul & Payal on his Instagram account. The girl is now married to one Darshan Bajipara of Surendranagar. Annoyed over Rahul’s post, Darshan, along with his friend Navab Makwana, came to Chotila town on Tuesday and stabbed Rahul,” the victim’s uncle Raju said in a complaint.

A profusely bleeding Rahul was first rushed to Chotila government hospital, where the doctors referred him to Rajkot government hospital. He succumbed to injuries early this morning. Darshan and Navab have been booked.

Rahul was to get married on January 18.

20230111-143402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka bans all construction activities during weekends

    Man vs tuskers: TN committee initiates study to find solution

    Riteish Deshmukh all praise for Genelia’s ‘unmatchable’ bargaining skills

    The trends defining how brand-consumer relationships evolve