Two men have been booked in connection with the murder of a youth over an Instagram post in Chotila town of the district, police said on Wednesday.

The youth was stabbed on Tuesday evening as his Instagram post had angered the accused. The victim succumbed to his injuries this morning.

“Rahul, who had an affair with one Payal some time ago, had posted Rahul & Payal on his Instagram account. The girl is now married to one Darshan Bajipara of Surendranagar. Annoyed over Rahul’s post, Darshan, along with his friend Navab Makwana, came to Chotila town on Tuesday and stabbed Rahul,” the victim’s uncle Raju said in a complaint.

A profusely bleeding Rahul was first rushed to Chotila government hospital, where the doctors referred him to Rajkot government hospital. He succumbed to injuries early this morning. Darshan and Navab have been booked.

Rahul was to get married on January 18.

20230111-143402