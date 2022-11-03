A youth was gunned down by three bike-borne assailants inside a school premises in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Munna Kumar, a native of Sonpur. The district police found an Aadhaar card from the pocket of the deceased, which revealed his identity.

Confirming the incident, Om Prakash, the DSP of Vaishali (Sadar), said that the accused gunned down the youth inside the Bhagwanpur Ratti high school under Vaishali police station.

“The deceased sustained two bullet injuries. The accused fled from the spot after committing the crime. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained,” the DSP said.

After the incident, a large number of local residents assembled at the school premises and demanded the arrest of the accused persons.

