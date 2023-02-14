A 23-year-old youth in Ahmedabad has allegedly kidnapped his friend, murdered him and later destroyed the evidence, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as — Mukeshsinh Rajput — was initially helping the family members in searching for Dipsinh a.k.a. Sahil, 22.

The victim’s father, Bharatsinh Pawar, in his complaint to the police station on Monday, said: “My son has gone missing since January 29.”

During the investigation, it emerged that Dipsinh was last seen with Mukeshsinh on January 29. Both were moving on the accused’s scooty.

In the CCTV footage, they were seen heading towards the Narmada canal and some time later, Rajput was seen returning alone on his scooty, the complainant said.

The complainant also said that he suspected Rajput of murdering his son and destroying evidence.

Police have invoked sections against the accused for murder, illegal confinement, and destroying evidence, and are searching for him.

