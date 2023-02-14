INDIA

Youth kills friend, destroys evidence

NewsWire
0
0

A 23-year-old youth in Ahmedabad has allegedly kidnapped his friend, murdered him and later destroyed the evidence, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as — Mukeshsinh Rajput — was initially helping the family members in searching for Dipsinh a.k.a. Sahil, 22.

The victim’s father, Bharatsinh Pawar, in his complaint to the police station on Monday, said: “My son has gone missing since January 29.”

During the investigation, it emerged that Dipsinh was last seen with Mukeshsinh on January 29. Both were moving on the accused’s scooty.

In the CCTV footage, they were seen heading towards the Narmada canal and some time later, Rajput was seen returning alone on his scooty, the complainant said.

The complainant also said that he suspected Rajput of murdering his son and destroying evidence.

Police have invoked sections against the accused for murder, illegal confinement, and destroying evidence, and are searching for him.

20230214-205202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN ropes in health experts to research on black fungus

    AIMPLB moves SC challenging PIL on uniform grounds for divorce

    Mundka fire: Delhi Cong seeks Rs 25L compensation for deceased’s kin

    Top US trade body to help India become global chip manufacturing...