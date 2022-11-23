INDIA

Youth kills sister for ‘honour’ in Gujarat, arrested

A youth allegedly killed his sister as he was upset with her for having an affair with a neighbourer in Gujarat’s Rajkot district.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening and the accused Firoz Kadarbhai was arrested just few hours later. Firoz will be produced before the court on Wednesday.

Rehnaben Sakaryani lodged a complaint with Dhoraji police stating that she and her 14-year-old daughter Yasmin were cooking food at their residence when her son Firoz came along with Faizan and started quarrelling with Yasmin asking her why she talks to Faizan.

“Before I and Faizan could stop Firoz, he slapped Yasmin, repeatedly stabbed her and fled the scene,” Rehnaben Sakaryani said.

Yasmin was rushed to government hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

