Reigning Asian champion Tamanna made her way into the women’s quarterfinals alongside three other Haryana boxers while Vanshaj and Vishwanath Suresh began their campaigns on a winning note in the men’s section on Day 2 of the 5th Youth Men’s and Women’s National Boxing Championships.

Living up to the expectations, Tamanna registered a resounding win over Manipur’s Bandana Kayenpaibam, beating her opponent by unanimous decision in a one-sided 50kg pre-quarterfinals bout.

Neeru Khatri handed Haryana their second win in the women’s category when she blanked Andhra Pradesh’s Sravana Sandhya Kampara by a 5-0 margin in the 54kg.

Prachi (60kg) and Ravina (63kg) were the other two boxers from Haryana to progress to the quarterfinals as they secured Referee Stopping Contest (RSC) wins over Delhi’s Chanchal Neem and Gujarat’s Yashvi Patel respectively.

From Goa, Rudha Rathod (50kg) and Daniella D’Souza (57kg) entered the Last-8 stage after beating Theja VP of Kerala and Megha Jani of Gujarat respectively by RSC verdicts.

West Bengal’s Tejyosini also advanced to the quarterfinals in the women’s 48kg with an RSC win over Assam’s Sujuma Boro.

Meanwhile, current Asian champions Vanshaj and Vishwanath led the domination of Haryana and Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) respectively in the men’s opening round.

Vanshaj put up a powerful performance to secure an RSC win against Rajasthan’s Sankalap Lavaniya in the 63.5kg category. Ganga (51kg), Akshat (54kg), Sumit (57kg), Sahil Chauhan (71kg) and Ishan Kataria (80kg) were the other Haryana pugilists who also made winning starts.

SSCB’s all five boxers in action on the second day emerged victorious with convincing victories. Vishwanath set the tone for SSCB with RSC win against Gujarat’s Dhaval Raval in the 48kg.

