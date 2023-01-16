INDIA

Youth, parents attacked for saving another from abduction

A youth and his parents were allegedly thrashed by a group of men for coming to the rescue of another person, whom they were beating,

The police have lodged an FIR and initiated an inquiry in the incident.

According to reports, one Sani Verma of Radhagram Colony was returning to his house in the night and found one Himanshu of the same colony, his brother and their two aides beating one Sharad Kumar, who also lives in the same locality.

They were attempting to bundle him in a car.

As Sani was well acquainted with Sharad, he intervened in the matter asking the attackers to spare Sharad.

Though Himanshu and his aides left the scene at that time, they later barged inside Sani’s house and thrashed him and his family members.

“They surrounded me and my parents, Balak Ram and Vijalaxmi, before abusing and thrashing us. They were asking why I intervened into their brawl with Sharad,” the victim claimed.

He called the police and the attackers fled the scene hearing police sirens.

One of them, however, was nabbed by the police.

