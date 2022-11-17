INDIA

Youth selling drugs in coastal belt of Goa held

NewsWire
0
0

Anti-Narcotic Cell of Goa Police on Thursday caught a drug seller red-handed and seized drugs worth Rs 7.45 lakh allegedly from his possession, officials said.

Police informed that the raid was conducted at Pernem in North Goa.

The accused has been identified as Kalpesh Dwiredi (27), a native of Madhya Pradesh. “The accused was supplying drugs in the coastal belt to his prospective customers in Goa,” police said.

The police informed that, 20.60 grams of Methamphetamine, 11.45 grams of Ecstasy Powder, 4.10 grams of LSD Liquid, 50 grams of Charas all worth Rs 7.45 lakh were found in the possession of the accused person.

Police are further investigating the case.

20221117-205602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP Assembly polls: Shivpal wants 20 seats but ready to adjust

    Zoya, Reema feel proud to have introduced fresh talents with ‘Eternally...

    Prominent realtor Sanjay Biyani shot dead near Nanded home

    Thomas Isaac: A true Communist who once deftly managed state finances,...