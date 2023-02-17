A youth was shot and injured by 4 armed robbers in a moving train in Bihar’s Khagaria district on Friday, police said.

Nayan Kumar, 18, a native of Rosera in Samastipur, boarded a passenger train to go to Kishanganj.

When the train reached Bakhri Salona railway station, four armed men boarded the train, and it was reaching Imli station, one of them tried to snatch his mobile phone. When Kumar resisted in a bid to save his mobile phone, another robber fired at him, injuring him in the leg.

Following the firing, there was chaos among the passengers and the robbers got off at Imli station had fled.

The youth was admitted in Sadar hospital in Khagaria.

