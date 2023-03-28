INDIA

Youth shot by cop in Bihar’s Jahanabad during vehicle checking

NewsWire
0
0

A youth in Bihar’s Jahanabad district was shot and critically injured by a sub-inspector rank officer during a vehicle checking campaign on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred at Anantpur village under Okri outpost and victim Sudhir Kumar Yadav was admitted in a private hospital where his condition is said to be critical.

Jahanabad’s Superintendent of Police Dipak Ranjan said: “As soon as we received information about the incident, Ghosi range circle inspector cum SDPO Ashok Kumar Pandey was sent there for the investigation. We will take action after his report.”

The victim’s father, Ravindra Yadav said: “I had sent my son to Jahanabad’s Bandhu Bazar for some work. While returning around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, he saw a police team was doing vehicle checking at Anantpur village. As he was not wearing a helmet and not having a driving license, he tried to flee from the place to avoid a fine.

“My son claimed that the outpost incharge Chandrahas Kumar fired at him. He sustained a gunshot injury on the back and fell on the road. The condition of my son is critical.”

20230328-194602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi court reserves order on CBI seeking extension of Sisodia’s remand

    Godman Swami Chakrapani eliminated from ‘Lock Upp’

    Calcutta HC orders demolition of illegal constructions in Tagore’s residence

    Cong in Kerala to set up study circles, palliative and legal...