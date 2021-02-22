Police are yet to identify the culprits in the murder of a 24-year-old man who was shot dead on Monday in Firoz Gandhi Colony of Gurugram.

However, CCTV footage has captured the incident which went viral hours after the crime.

The CCTV visuals showed two unidentified armed assailants wearing face masks who executed the crime and escaped on foot.

The armed assailants fired dozens of bullets into the victim and on the SUV in which he was seated.

According to the police, the victim Manish had no criminal record and used to run a dairy farm in Basai village.

Sources said that the SUV was owned by an advocate identified as Babu of Firoz Gandhi Colony. The victim had borrowed the SUV to travel somewhere.

They also said that the advocate was involved in a murder case in Gurgaon village in 2012 which was registered at Sector-5 police station. The probe team is investigating the matter from this angle as well.

“We are trying to ascertain the cause of the murder. The reason behind the murder will only be known after the investigation is complete. The body has been kept in the mortuary for medical examination. The deceased’s family do not suspect anyone in the crime. A case of murder has been registered against unknown persons at New Colony police station,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime).

–IANS

str/kr