INDIA

Youth shot dead in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara, Internet suspended for 48 hours

NewsWire
0
0

Tension erupted in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district following a firing incident in which a man was killed. The police imposed a 48-hour shutdown on Internet services after people took to the streets in protest over the murder.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Aadarsh Siddhu on Friday said that two accused have been detained.

On Thursday four miscreants came on two bikes and shot dead a youth. Chaos was seen on the road soon after the incident. The police blocked the roads, but the killers were not caught. In view of the apprehension of a deteriorating environment, the administration imposed the Internet ban in the district for 48 hours.

ASP Jyeshtha Maitreyi said that two brothers, Ibrahim Pathan alias Bhura (34) and Kamruddin alias Tony (22), sons of Munshi Khan Pathan were going towards Harni Mahadev from Badla intersection in Bhilwara. Around 3.30 p.m. on Thursday, four miscreants came on two bikes and started firing at Imamuddin and Ibrahim. They fired three rounds. One bullet hit Ibrahim Pathan, who died. His brother Tony was also injured. The miscreants ran away even before the people around could understand anything. On getting the information, the police reached the spot and took both of them to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital.

After the death of the young man, his family members and other people created ruckus inside the hospital. As the mob started vandalizing the property, the police were informed. The family has demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh, government job and Rs 10 lakh to the injured. After an uproar for about half an hour, the police chased them out of the hospital.

Police force was deployed everywhere in the city including Mahatma Gandhi hospital, Badla Chauraha, Bhimganj, CT Kotwali and the administration banned the Internet for the next 48 hours. The divisional commissioner issued orders regarding this.

20221125-101204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi: Man survives after being shot on face, 4 held

    10 coal reserves to be e-auctioned on Sep 13 for commercial...

    Thousands flock to Golden Temple for Bandi Chhor Diwas, Diwali celebrations

    Goa lockdown from Thursday to Monday: CM