INDIA

Youth stabbed in Delhi, video goes viral

NewsWire
0
0

A 20-year-old youth was beaten and stabbed by a man in Delhi’s Nand Nagri area, a police official said on Friday, adding that a video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The official said that the injured, identified as Kasim, has been referred to the AIIMS Trauma Centre by doctors of GTB Hospital for further treatment.

In the video of the incident, the 22-year-old accused Sohaib, who is currently under police custody, is seen hitting and stabbing Kasim, who was lying on the road.

Some women could be heard screaming to save Kasim, while a few passersby stood watching without offering to help the victim.

As soon as Sohaib left, a large crowd gathered, the video footage showed.

The Nand Nagri police station received a PCR call at 10.37 p.m. on Thursday regarding the incident and the caller informed that the injured was taken to the GTB hospital.

“Immediately, police teams reached the spot and also the hospital and the medico-legal case (MLC) of Kasim was obtained. The injured did not give any statement,” the police official said.

“The accused and victim are residents of the same locality. Facts about the incident are being ascertained and a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) is being registered.”

20230609-124603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN forest dept gears up to capture tusker ‘Arikomban’ near Cumbum

    Lulu Group to open 6 more shopping malls in UP

    Geetika Mehandru on ‘Jersey’: It’s going to be a career changer...

    IPL 2023: ‘It gives me the passion to play well for...