A youth was stabbed to death in the national capital on Saturday after he tried to intervene in a quarrel between his landlady and her son, an official said.

The accused, identified as Kamran, has been apprehended by the police.

Furnishing the details, DCP (south-east), Esha Pandey, said an information regarding a youth being stabbed at the Khuso Nagar Basti in the Nizamuddin area was received at the Hazrat Nizamuddin police station.

The victim was rushed to the Safdarjung Trauma Centre.

As the police reached the spot, they met the complainant, Monish, who alleged that Kamran, son of their landlady Naseema, is a drug addict and was quarreling with her mother.

“At about 12.30 pm, the complaint along with his brothers Israel and Raji objected to the verbal abuses of Kamran. Kamran then went to his room, brought out a knife and stabbed Raji in the chest,” the DCP said, adding that the accused fled the spot after committing the crime.

He was later apprehended by the police.

