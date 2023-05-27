INDIA

Youth stabbed to death in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

An 18-year-old youth was stabbed to death by four to five boys in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri area on Saturday morning, an official said.

The deceased, identified as Anshu alias Banda, a resident of Trilokpuri, was stabbed over 20 times.

According to the police, a police control room call was received about the incident around 05.11 am following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“Anshu was admitted to LBS Hospital by a PCR van. There were 21 stab injuries on the body of the injured. He was later referred to AIIMS Hospital for further treatment where he was declared dead,” said a senior police official.

“Initial probe revealed that four to five boys had attacked him. Two teams have been formed to apprehend the accused persons. There was an old enmity, however, the exact will be ascertained when the accused will be nabbed,” said the official.

20230527-151202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Drug peddler held in Hyderabad techie’s death case

    Activists shocked as pregnant tigress murdered, mutilated in Maha jungles

    12 days after Pawar’s ‘resignation’ jolt, NCP gears for intra-party elections

    Swiggy ‘deactivates’ delivery executive who sent creepy messages to woman (Ld)