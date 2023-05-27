An 18-year-old youth was stabbed to death by four to five boys in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri area on Saturday morning, an official said.

The deceased, identified as Anshu alias Banda, a resident of Trilokpuri, was stabbed over 20 times.

According to the police, a police control room call was received about the incident around 05.11 am following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“Anshu was admitted to LBS Hospital by a PCR van. There were 21 stab injuries on the body of the injured. He was later referred to AIIMS Hospital for further treatment where he was declared dead,” said a senior police official.

“Initial probe revealed that four to five boys had attacked him. Two teams have been formed to apprehend the accused persons. There was an old enmity, however, the exact will be ascertained when the accused will be nabbed,” said the official.

