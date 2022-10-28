INDIA

Youth stabbed to death in Delhi, one arrested

NewsWire
0
0

A man has been arrested here for allegedly stabbing a 20-year-old youth to death following a heated argument between them, the police said on Friday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Arman, a resident of Azadpur. He has been apprehended within 16 hours of the incident.

Police said that they have also recovered a knife, used in commission of crime, from the possession of the accused.

“On October 27, at around 9 p.m., a call was received at Adarsh Nagar police station regarding a stabbing incident near Lal Bagh area in Azadpur following which a police team rushed to the spot,” said Usha Rangnani, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest).

The victim — Sabir, a resident of Lal Bagh, was taken to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, said the DCP, adding a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and investigation was taken up.

“As there was no CCTV footage of the incident, it was a completely blind case. A police team, tasked to crack the case, started analysing CCTV cameras of nearby areas to identify the suspect while another team started collecting local intelligence which led to the arrest of the accused, Arman,” said the DCP.

“On questioning, Arman disclosed that he stabbed the victim after they had a heated argument when he made some remarks to a female friend of the deceased,” the police officer said.

20221028-231603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kangri cancer cases on the rise in Kashmir

    Have majority, staking claim is just formality: Fadnavis

    TN to have the country’s first sanctuary for Slender Loris

    Delhi to become first state to have 1,500 electric buses: Gahlot