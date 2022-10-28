A man has been arrested here for allegedly stabbing a 20-year-old youth to death following a heated argument between them, the police said on Friday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Arman, a resident of Azadpur. He has been apprehended within 16 hours of the incident.

Police said that they have also recovered a knife, used in commission of crime, from the possession of the accused.

“On October 27, at around 9 p.m., a call was received at Adarsh Nagar police station regarding a stabbing incident near Lal Bagh area in Azadpur following which a police team rushed to the spot,” said Usha Rangnani, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest).

The victim — Sabir, a resident of Lal Bagh, was taken to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, said the DCP, adding a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and investigation was taken up.

“As there was no CCTV footage of the incident, it was a completely blind case. A police team, tasked to crack the case, started analysing CCTV cameras of nearby areas to identify the suspect while another team started collecting local intelligence which led to the arrest of the accused, Arman,” said the DCP.

“On questioning, Arman disclosed that he stabbed the victim after they had a heated argument when he made some remarks to a female friend of the deceased,” the police officer said.

