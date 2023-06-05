A 23-year-old youth died after he was stabbed by unidentified persons in South Delhi’s Neb Sarai area on Monday, a senior police official said.

The deceased was identified as Sachin, a resident of Raju Park area.

“He was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where he succumbed to injuries during treatment,” said Chandan Chowdhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

“He had sustained two injuries. Legal action is being taken and further investigation is in progress,” he said, adding that police teams will scan CCTV cameras in the area to identify the culprits.

