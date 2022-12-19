A 20-year-old college student was allegedly stabbed to death in full public view near Palhari Crossing in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki, following a physical confrontation between two groups over an Instagram reel made a year ago, police said.

The victim, Shuganto Sharma, had previously filed a police complaint after which he allegedly received threat calls from the other group members, who had made a reel of thrashing Sharma in December last year.

Shuganto worked for a telecom company while pursuing his graduation degree from a local college.

The police, who took one of the key accused in the case into custody, said Shuganto’s family lodged a complaint against three persons with whom he had a year-old dispute.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) (South), Akhilesh Narain Singh said that Shuganto’s brother Saurabh had informed the police that the former was getting life threats since he had lodged an FIR against one Aman and Salim.

He said a case was registered against the accused and the charge-sheet was filed in January this year. However, the accused, who were out on bail, still threatened Shuganto on Instagram and other social media platforms.

The police official said that Shuganto received a similar threat call again after which he, with two of his friends, had a face-off with the other group members at a tea stall. The disagreement escalated after which Shuganto was stabbed and he died of fatal injuries at the district hospital.

“The assailants made a quick escape as the incident had triggered panic among the passers-by. Shuganto’s friends, Farhan and Shadab, also suffered injuries and were undergoing treatment at a local hospital. A heavy police force has been deployed at the crossing after the incident,” the official added.

The ASP said a case was registered under relevant sections for murder, attempt to murder, use of a deadly weapon and causing panic among the public in the IPC, against Aman, Salim and Raja, and other unidentified people connected to the case.

