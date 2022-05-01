INDIA

Youth who misbehaved with women in Karnataka mosque arrested

A youth, who had allegedly misbehaved with women in a mosque in Ullal town of Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district, has been arrested, police said on Sunday.

The arrested person is identified as Sujith Shetty, 26, a resident of Nitte near Karkala town. According to police, he had barged inside prayer hall for women and misbehaved with several on April 28.

The accused had targeted the women who had come for special prayers organised at the mosque. The accused had held the hand of a woman and dragged her, police said.

The complainant had also mentioned that the accused had lowered his trouser and flashed his genitals. Before the women could react the accused had managed to escape.

The police had lodged complaint under various sections of the IPC including 448 (tresspass), 354 (assault or criminal force to women with intend to outrage modesty), 509 (gesture or act intending to insult modesty of women) and 295 A (deliberate malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings).

