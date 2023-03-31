INDIA

Youth who raised pro-Pak slogans in B’luru mentally disturbed, reveals probe

The investigation into the case of raising pro-Pakistan slogans in Bengaluru by a youth from West Bengal has revealed that the accused is a mentally disturbed person, said police on Friday, adding that the probe will continue.

Ankush, who resided in a PG facility in Bengaluru, was picked up by the Mico Layout police on charges of raising Pakistan ‘Zindabad’ slogan in a public place near the BTM Layout 2nd stage. The people called police after the accused started shouting slogans all of a sudden on Thursday.

The police grilled the accused throughout the night and informed his family members. His family had also told police that their son has been in a mentally disturbed state in the recent past. The police have also confirmed that the accused is a mentally disturbed person.

However, the police have continued the investigations and taken statements from his friends and residents of the paying guest (PG) facility.

DCP South-East C.K. Baba said that the youth had shouted the dialogues while watching a web series on mobile in front of a shop. “The people, who had come to the shop, had called the police. The investigation is on,” he said.

