Youth who set himself ablaze in J&K’s Ganderbal dies

A youth who recently set himself ablaze during the demolition of his illegally constructed shopping complex in J&K’s Ganderbal district succumbed to his burn injuries on Saturday.

The police said that Amir Ahmad Shah of Haran village in Ganderbal district had set himself ablaze during a demolition drive to raze the family’s illegally constructed shopping complex on February 22.

“He was admitted to the hospital with 40 per cent burn injuries. He succumbed to his injuries on Saturday,” the police said.

Authorities have ordered a magisterial probe into the youth’s death, and the additional district development commissioner of Ganderbal has been assigned the duty to conduct the probe.

Meanwhile, the Tehsildar and SHO who supervised the demolition drive have already been shifted from their place of posting.

