Youth Women’s National Boxing C’ship: Supriya Devi advances to quarter-finals

Indian pugilist TH Supriya Devi showcased her exceptional skills to secure a commanding victory and advance to the quarter finals on the third day of the ongoing 6th Youth Women’s National Boxing Championship, here on Thursday.

Facing Kuldeep Kaur of Punjab, Supriya (54kg) utilised her smart attacking strategy and emerged victorious with a unanimous decision of 5:0. The Manipur-born pugilist who has the Asian Junior silver medal to her name, hardly put a foot wrong throughout the bout.

She will now face Meherunnis A Becum Mohd of Andhra Pradesh in the last-8.

Contrasting to Supriya’s result, another pugilist from Manipur, Kajal S Devi registered a hard fought 4-1 victory against Harshita of Chandigarh. She will go head-to-head against Riya Toor of Punjab in the quarterfinals.

In the 50kg category, Anshu of Haryana delivered a remarkable performance against Swati Yadav of Delhi to secure a victory after the referee stopped the contest (RSC) in the first round. She will take on Kafi of Madhya Pradesh in her quarters bout.

Displaying a smart combination of attack and quick movement, S Jaya Sree (81kg) of Telangana recorded a 5:0 win against Ritu of Haryana and booked her place in the quarter-finals where she will take square off against Mansi Lad of Maharashtra.

2023062931364

