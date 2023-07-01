The Asian Junior Champions Nikita Chand and Kirti continued their impressive run at the ongoing 6th youth women’s national boxing championship by registering comprehensive victories to enter the finals on the fifth day of the competition.

Going up against Khushi Singh of Madhya Pradesh in her semifinal bout, Nikita (60kg) of Uttarakhand was at the top of her game and secured a 5-0 win by unanimous decision. Utilising her agility and precision, she hardly gave her opponent any chances of making a comeback in the bout.

Kirti (81+) on the other hand, had to hardly break a sweat in her bout as she got the better of Jagruti Both from Maharashtra with her attacking approach after the referee stopped the contest (RSC) in the first round.

Nikita will now face Siya of Delhi in the finals while Kirti will go up against Nirjhra Baba of Rajasthan in their quest for securing a gold medal.

Continuing with her momentum, Asian Junior Championship silver medallist Supriya Devi (54kg) of Manipur earned a hard-fought 4-1 win against Babita Singh of Uttar Pradesh. She will now square off against Tanu of Haryana in the final.

In the 50kg category, Anshu of Haryana proved to be too strong for Khushi Jadhav of Maharashtra as she recorded a stellar victory after the referee stopped the contest (RSC) in the third round. She will take the ring against Chanchal Choudhary of Uttar Pradesh in the final.

Haryana has the highest representation of pugilists in the finals with a total of eight making it to the finale, followed by Uttarakhand with four boxers.

