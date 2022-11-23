INDIASPORTS

Youth World Boxing: Four more boxers confirm medals, extend India’s medal tally to 11

NewsWire
0
0

Youth Asian champions Muskan, Tamanna and two other Indian pugilists posted dominating victories to reach semifinal at the IBA Youth Men’s and Women’s World Boxing Championships 2022 in La Nucia, Spain.

The 2022 Youth Asian Championships silver medallist Kirti (+81kg) and Devika Ghorpade (52kg) were the other two boxers to confirm medals by securing their spots in the Last-4 stage. With addition of four more medals, India’s total medal count now climbs to 11-same as the last edition, held in Poland.

Tamanna began the day for India on an aggressive note as she outperformed Japan’s Juni Tonegawa by unanimous decision in the women’s 50kg quarter-final. Devika also notched up an easy 5-0 win against the German boxer Asya Ari.

Muskan (75kg) and Kirti proved too strong for their respective opponents-Mongolia’s Zyeinyep Azimbai and Livia Botica of Romania-as they were declared winners by the Referee Stops the Contest verdict within the first three minutes of the bouts.

Meanwhile, Preeti Dahiya (57kg), Rhythm (+92) and Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (51kg) made exit after conceding losses in their respective quarter-finals.

20221123-162603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ED arrests director of Hong Kong-based company in PMLA case

    Haryana bus stands to be known as bus ports

    Harbhajan, Yuvraj humbled to have stands on their names at PCA...

    Another Telangana Congress leader slams leadership