Youth Asian champions Muskan, Tamanna and two other Indian pugilists posted dominating victories to reach semifinal at the IBA Youth Men’s and Women’s World Boxing Championships 2022 in La Nucia, Spain.

The 2022 Youth Asian Championships silver medallist Kirti (+81kg) and Devika Ghorpade (52kg) were the other two boxers to confirm medals by securing their spots in the Last-4 stage. With addition of four more medals, India’s total medal count now climbs to 11-same as the last edition, held in Poland.

Tamanna began the day for India on an aggressive note as she outperformed Japan’s Juni Tonegawa by unanimous decision in the women’s 50kg quarter-final. Devika also notched up an easy 5-0 win against the German boxer Asya Ari.

Muskan (75kg) and Kirti proved too strong for their respective opponents-Mongolia’s Zyeinyep Azimbai and Livia Botica of Romania-as they were declared winners by the Referee Stops the Contest verdict within the first three minutes of the bouts.

Meanwhile, Preeti Dahiya (57kg), Rhythm (+92) and Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (51kg) made exit after conceding losses in their respective quarter-finals.

