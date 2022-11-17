INDIASPORTS

Youth World Boxing: Lashu advances into quarterfinals; four Indians progress on second day

Indian boxer Lashu Yadav made her way into the women’s 70kg quarterfinals after thrashing Poland’s Marta Czerwinska by unanimous decision on second day of the IBA Youth Men’s and Women’s World Boxing Championships 2022 in La Nucia, Spain.

Besides Lashu’s commanding 5-0 win, Preeti Dahiya and the country’s two male pugilists also made progress into the next stage.

Preeti blanked Colombia’s Claudia Daniela 4-0 in the women’s 57kg Round-of-32 bout.

In the men’s section, Harsh exhibited an equally dominant display against Hungary’s Levente Olah to pocket the 60kg opening round match comfortably by 5-0 margin.

Ashish, on the other hand, was given a walkover in his 54kg round-of-32 contest against Nima Bayati of Iran.

Meanwhile, India’s unbeaten run in the prestigious event came to a halt after the Asian youth bronze medallist Pranjal Yadav endured a close 2-3 loss against Uzbekistan’s Oltinoy Sotimboeva in a hard-fought women’s 81kg Last-16 encounter.

Six Indian male boxers will be seen in action on the third day of the competition. While Asian youth champion Vanshaj (63.5kg), Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (51kg), Aman Rathore (67kg), Rockey Chaudhary (80kg) and Bharat Joon (92kg) will fight in their respective round-of-32 matches, Rhythm (+92kg) will play in the pre-quarterfinals.

