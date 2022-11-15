The reigning Asian youth champion Vishwanath Suresh and Deepak gave India’s campaign a winning start on the opening day of the IBA Youth Men’s and Women’s World Boxing Championships 2022 in La Nucia, Spain on Tuesday.

Both Vishwanath and Deepak emerged victorious after clinching thrilling opening-round wins.

Vishwanath defeated Ireland’s Patsy Joyce Thady by a split 3-2 decision in 48 kg while Deepak beat Useid Nika of Albania by Referee Stops Contest (RSC) verdict in 75kg to give India a rousing start in the competition.

Vishwanath, the 17-year-old Chennai boxer, shifted gears impressively in the deciding three minutes after the intensely fought first two rounds of men’s 48kg bout which saw equal resistance from both ends. Vishwanath was among the seven Indians to secure gold medals at the ASBC Asian Youth Boxing Championships, held in Jordan earlier this year.

Later on Tuesday night, India’s Vanshaj (63.5kg) will take the ring against Uzbekistan’s Boltaev Shavkatjon.

Indian boxers produced a historic show in the last edition of the prestigious event when they clinched 11 medals, including eight gold. This year’s 25-member contingent consists of 13 men and 12 women pugilists.

Reigning Asian champions Vishwanath, Vanshaj, Tamanna and Muskan will spearhead India’s challenge at the ongoing championships which will witness the participation of the world’s top boxing nations. The tournament will go on till November 26.

Most of the boxers in the men’s category will start in the Round of 32 while Mohit (86kg) and Rhythm (+92kg) will kickstart their campaigns in the pre-quarterfinals. In the women’s category, on the other hand, Muskan (75kg) and Kirti (+81kg) will open their campaigns directly in the quarterfinals whereas others will begin their challenge in the Round-of-16 with only Preeti Dahiya (57kg) starting in the Round-of-32.

