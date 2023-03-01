INDIALIFESTYLE

Youth’s body found near crashed car in Gr Noida, probe underway

The body of a 25-year-old man was found near a crashed car close to the Jaypee Aman Society in Sector 152 here, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sachin, a resident of Kondli Bangar in Sector 149, Noida.

His family members claimed that on February 26, Sachin had gone out late at night to hang out with his friends. The deceased had informed his wife that he was with his friends around midnight.

The family members added that they received a call at 2.37 a.m. informing that Sachin had met with an accident.

The deceased’s brother alleged that Sachin was murdered and an attempt was made to frame it as an accident.

The police said that Sachin was found in an injured state near a damaged car during police patrolling. He was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further action will be taken on the the basis of the autopsy report, the police said.

