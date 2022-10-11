INDIA

Youths flash weapons on remix of Akbaruddin Owaisi’s anti-Hindu speech in K’taka, 19 arrested

The Karnataka Police on Tuesday arrested 19 youths, including 14 minors in connection with flashing swords and other dangerous weapons in the public place and dancing to DJ music on the occasion of the Eid Milad festival.

According to police, the incident took place on October 9, after the procession of Edi Milad. The group of youths and minors played the remix song made out of the provocative speech of the AIMIM leader, Telangana MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi.

“All Hindus living in Hindustan account for 100 crore population in the country. Our population is just 28 crore. You are much more than what we are. Let us see who is powerful. Let the police take off for 10 minutes from the streets, let us see what happens,” the lines of the speech were played loudly with music, police said.

The Siddapur police in Bengaluru city, who have lodged the FIR, said that action will be initiated against the minors as per the provisions of law.

The group started flashing dangerous weapons and dancing at Siddapur in Ward number 144. The photos and videos of the incident went viral on social media.

Further investigation is on.

