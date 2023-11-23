Youth’s mutilated body found in Bihar’s East Champaran district

The mutilated body of a 22-year-old youth was found in Bihar’s east Champaran district on Thursday morning.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused removed both the eyes of the victim after murder and dumped the body in a pond.

The deceased, identified as Mohammad Siraj (22), was a native of Bijai village under Ghorasahan police station in the district.

The family members of the victim claimed a friend of Siraj came home at 10 p.m. on Wednesday and took him away. As he did not return home till late in the night, we tried to contact him on his phone, but it was switched off. Then we informed local police on the helpline number,” said Mohammad Osaid, father of the victim.

The body of Siras was found floating in a pond of the village.

The local police fished out the body and sent it for post-mortem.

20231123166071