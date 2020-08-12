Youths save woman stuck in Bengal flash flood

Kolkata, Aug 12 (IANS) In an act of sheer bravery, two youths in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district on Wednesday rescued a woman who got stuck in a flash flood while washing clothes sitting along a riverbank.

The incident took place at Haatkhola village in Nagrakata when the woman had gone near Kuchi Diana River in the area to wash clothes. The sudden flood due to heavy rain in the Bhutan Hills range, flooded the river in the Terai region.

Sources said the woman got stuck in the flash flood with river water rising dangerously all around her. She screamed for help.

Two youths luckily heard her screams and detected her. They quickly managed some ropes and jumped into the water to rescue her. They were finally able to take her out of the deluge and save her life. The woman is shaken, but recovering.

–IANS

sbn/in