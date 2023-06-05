ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIASCI-TECH

YouTube accounts of Tanmay Bhat, Aishwarya Mohanraj, Abdu Rozik under cyberattack

The accounts of popular YouTubers Tanmay Bhat, Aishwarya Mohanraj and former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Abdu Rozik have come under cyberattack.

Tanmay, whose Gmail account too was hacked, features US automotive company Tesla’s picture on his YouTube page, the channel even live streamed the company’s event. His channel still had 473 videos. The channel, which has over 4 million subscribers, has no content on its page now.

Tanmay has claimed the two-factor authentication was breached in his case.

Similarly, Aishwarya Mohanraj’s channel which has more than 70,000 subscribers features Tesla’s picture with 2 live streams of a Tesla event.

Given Elon Musk’s online popularity, hackers have impersonated him in the past to perpetrate various types of scams. Even posing as a business account of Musk-owned Tesla isn’t entirely new. The live streams being run by these hackers carry superimposed messages that aggressively nudge users to scan a QR code on the screen.

