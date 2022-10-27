HEALTHSCI-TECHWORLD

YouTube announces certification programme for health-related channels

Video streaming platform YouTube announced on Thursday that it will certify channels of licensed health professionals like doctors, nurses, mental health professionals, and healthcare information providers who produce health-related content.

Health creators in the US can apply at health.youtube starting October 27, and the company will continue to expand availability to other markets and additional medical specialities in the future, said YouTube in a blogpost.

With this, people will be able to identify videos from authoritative sources and health content shelves that highlight videos from such sources when searching for health topics, so that people can more easily navigate and evaluate health information online.

While these features were initially available to a select group of institutions such as educational institutions, public health departments, hospitals, and government entities, the company is now expanding the programme and inviting US-based health creators to apply.

To be eligible, applicants must provide proof of their license, follow best practices for sharing health information as outlined by the Council of Medical Specialty Societies, the National Academy of Medicine and the World Health Organisation, and have an active YouTube channel, it added.

All the channels that have applied will be reviewed against these guidelines, and the license of the applying healthcare professional will be verified.

After this process, eligible channels will be given a health source information panel that identifies them as licensed healthcare professionals, and their videos will appear in relevant search results.

