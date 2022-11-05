SCI-TECHWORLD

YouTube announces ‘Go Live Together’ co-streaming feature to eligible creators

NewsWire
0
0

Video streaming platform YouTube has announced a new feature called “Go Live Together” that will allow eligible creators to invite a guest to live stream with them.

“This feature is being expanded to a select group of creators. We hope to let more creators use Go Live Together soon,” said Youtube in a blogpost.

Creators will only be able to co-stream via a phone, as the feature won’t be available on YouTube’s desktop version.

Creators can use their computer to schedule a live stream with a guest and then go live from their phone. They can also immediately go live from their mobile device.

Also, creators can switch up the guests they have on their live stream, but they can only have one person there at once. After inviting a guest, their stream feed will appear above their guest’s, according to the report.

Moreover, the company mentioned that the host channel will be responsible for the live content and should ensure that all guests and content on that co-stream comply with all YouTube terms, including their community guidelines, copyright policy, and all other applicable policies.

Meanwhile, YouTube recently rolled out a new feature, ‘Primetime Channels’, that allows users to watch their favourite TV shows, movies and sports from the streaming services directly on the application.

The early version of ‘Primetime Channels’ has been rolled out in the US, said the company.

20221105-112206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IIT-Guwahati develops tech to generate green energy by treating wastewater

    Google to support startups in Pakistan that raised $350 mn in...

    US likely to probe Apple over anti-market practices

    Contractual workers protest at Meta HQ against layoffs