YouTube Music gives update on ‘Listening Room’ programme

Google-owned music streaming platform YouTube Music has provided an update on its ‘Listening Room’ programme, for which the company opened and then quickly closed applications in January.

Listening Room offers users early access to new YouTube Music features and concepts, and also provides an opportunity to leave feedback via a Discord group, reports 9To5Google.

After opening the applications, the company stopped accepting submissions after nearly 24 hours “due to an overwhelming response”.

However, now, the platform sent an email to users who had applied and didna¿t get in.

“We received an unexpected, huge volume of applications, and unfortunately, we’re only able to support a small number of people in this group,” the company wrote in the email.

“We won’t be able to invite you into the YouTube Music Listening Room this round. If we are able to expand this program in the future, we will reach out to let you know about the opportunity,” it added.

The requirements to be selected for the programme included — user needs to be a music lover, use YouTube Music as their primary music streaming service for a year, give regular feedback through conversations and polls on Discord, and agree to NOT share any information, i.e., taking screenshots, pictures, or recordings of conversations or early features with anyone outside of the Discord group.

