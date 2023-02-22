SCI-TECHWORLD

YouTube Music now let users create customise radio stations

Google is rolling out a new feature to music streaming service ‘YouTube Music’, which will allow users to create their own custom stations based on specific artists.

Users can access the new “Radio Builder” feature by navigating to the “Your music tuner” section of the YouTube Music homepage in the iOS or Android application, reports The Verge.

Users can choose up to 30 artists when creating a custom station, and can also specify whether they want to hear music just from those artists or from artists that are similar to those they have chosen.

Also, users can instruct it to play songs they know, songs they haven’t heard before, or a combination of the two while adding filters to allow users to tune the mix.

According to Google spokesperson Paul Pennington, all users can access the feature, whether they are a paying subscriber or a free user, the report said.

Last December, it was reported that the company was testing this feature.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the music streaming platform had reportedly rolled out the redesign of the “album view” for Android and iOS.

