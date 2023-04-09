BUSINESS/ECONOMYWORLD

YouTube Music rolls out ‘real-time lyrics’ on Android, iOS

NewsWire
0
0

Google-owned YouTube has started to roll out the ‘real-time lyrics’ feature to its music streaming service YouTube Music on Android and iOS.

The feature is currently available to some YouTube Music subscribers who have reported, however, it’s not widely available to every user, reports 9to5Google.

It is similar to the real-time lyrics feature that is available on other music streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music.

With real-time lyrics, users can sing along to their favourite songs while following the lyrics in real-time, which can enhance their listening experience.

YouTube Music currently displays static lyrics when users drag up the middle tab at the bottom of Now Playing, the report said.

The feature has already been enabled by several users, who have posted screenshots and their experiences on Reddit.

Users can use this functionality by opening the YouTube Music app and selecting a song to play.

In addition, they can manually enable the real-time lyrics function once the song begins playing by tapping on the ‘lyrics’ tab at the bottom of the screen.

Meanwhile, YouTube has rolled out song and album credits to its Music app.

With this new feature, users will be able to see song and album credits when listening to their favourite music.

20230409-173404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    LocalCircles’ survey shows two-third Indians believe Budget positive for economy

    Bob Lee, Cash App creator and ex-CTO of Square, stabbed to...

    Wheels India starts exports of wheels rolled out with advanced flow...

    India’s Feb domestic air passenger traffic crashes by over 36%